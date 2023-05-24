Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $498.00 at UBS Group

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $447.00 to $498.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.19.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $426.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,751. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The firm has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.