Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Purchases $13,770.00 in Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $13,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,726.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Eastman Kodak Trading Up 1.1 %
KODK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 996,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.73.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.95%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
