Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Director Purchases $13,770.00 in Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $13,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,726.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 1.1 %

KODK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 996,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 3.73.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

