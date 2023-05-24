Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lowered by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 830,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,760. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

