DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Shares of DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.85), with a volume of 23462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

DSW Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3,350.00.

DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

