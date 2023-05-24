DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $4,798,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76.

DKNG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 13,009,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

