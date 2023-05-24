Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 2.2 %

LPG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 711,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,331. The stock has a market cap of $940.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,653,821.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,000 shares of company stock worth $8,515,570. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

