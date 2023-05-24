Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Dorian LPG Stock Down 2.2 %
LPG traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 711,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,331. The stock has a market cap of $940.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.