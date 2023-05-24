Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

DG stock opened at $208.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $193.56 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.