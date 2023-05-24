Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0708 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and $239.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00326850 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013546 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000023 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 139,483,256,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
