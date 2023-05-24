Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 766 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.60. 4,477,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,193,271. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

