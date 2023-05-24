Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 3.4% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7,630.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,877,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,692 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,306 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

