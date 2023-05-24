district0x 1-Day Volume Reaches $672,194.21 (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, district0x has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One district0x token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. district0x has a market cap of $28.75 million and approximately $672,194.21 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About district0x

district0x’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a decentralized platform of marketplaces and communities called “districts”. These districts operate as decentralized autonomous organizations and are built on Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries known as d0xINFRA. The district0x Network Token allows for signaling the creation of new districts and provides voting rights when staked”

