Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 6%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.62. 7,859,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 41,768,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 447.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 397.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

