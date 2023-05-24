Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 6.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.78. 19,581,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 79,202,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

