Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE DDS opened at $281.69 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.56.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

