Destiny Capital Corp CO Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.2% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.60. 11,363,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,752,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $338.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

