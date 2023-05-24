CytoMed Therapeutics Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDTC) Quiet Period Will End on May 24th

CytoMed Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 24th. CytoMed Therapeutics had issued 2,412,369 shares in its IPO on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $9,649,476 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDTC opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Get CytoMed Therapeutics alerts:

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited is a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers. CytoMed Therapeutics Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoMed Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.