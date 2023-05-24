CytoMed Therapeutics Limited’s (NASDAQ:GDTC) Quiet Period Will End on May 24th

CytoMed Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 24th. CytoMed Therapeutics had issued 2,412,369 shares in its IPO on April 14th. The total size of the offering was $9,649,476 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ GDTC opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile
