Creditcoin (CTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.02 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001151 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $69.22 million and $23.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000707 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007691 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

