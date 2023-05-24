CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CVU stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.79. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

