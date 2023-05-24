Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Increased by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 2,465,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,862. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.