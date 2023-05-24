Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

