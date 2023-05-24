Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 560 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,637. The company has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

