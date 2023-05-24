Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,025 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.41. 130,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.