Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,188,000 after buying an additional 216,043 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.71. 18,379,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,847,742. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $338.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

