Copperleaf Capital LLC Has $792,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,464,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,388,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 137,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,095 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

