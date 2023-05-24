Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded down $16.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,446.80. 67,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,574.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,499.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,882.18 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.56.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

