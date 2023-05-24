Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,002 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.95. The stock had a trading volume of 17,594,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,847,742. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $338.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average of $309.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

