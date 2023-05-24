Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.47.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.35 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.68 million. Analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0302 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.