Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises about 1.3% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 598.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. 423,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

