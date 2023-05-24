Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,960,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,103,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,432 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,771 shares of company stock worth $1,801,289. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,292,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,365,285. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

