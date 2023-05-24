CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Financial Analysis

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $52.87 million 1.58 $18.16 million $2.77 5.69 Bank of America $115.05 billion 1.98 $27.53 billion $3.33 8.58

This table compares CF Bankshares and Bank of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CF Bankshares and Bank of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 2 6 10 0 2.44

Bank of America has a consensus target price of $36.77, indicating a potential upside of 28.67%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 22.16% 13.84% 1.07% Bank of America 21.85% 11.72% 0.92%

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CF Bankshares pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bank of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of America beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The GWIM segment offers solutions to meet clients’ needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation model for both core and no

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.