Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $12.83 million and $694,208.98 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.21803209 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $354,918.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

