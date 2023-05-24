Cavalier Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,803 shares during the period. VanEck VietnamETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 77,950 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,357 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

