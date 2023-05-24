Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 84 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.70.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.85. The company had a trading volume of 590,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,837. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

