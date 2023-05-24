Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 266 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

