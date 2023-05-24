Cavalier Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 44,247 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 830,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.1682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

