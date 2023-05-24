Cavalier Investments LLC Has $592,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $278.47. The company had a trading volume of 368,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

