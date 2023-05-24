Cavalier Investments LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. 88,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

