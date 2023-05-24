Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of EWT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

