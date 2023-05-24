Cavalier Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 9,956,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,310,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

