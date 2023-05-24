Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $40.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.