Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. 335,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 365,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Casa Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casa Systems

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Casa Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Casa Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

