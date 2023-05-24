Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $753.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.76. Caleres has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 42.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

