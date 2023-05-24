Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $95.65

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.65.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

TER stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.45. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

