Brokerages Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Target Price at $112.00

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $1,027,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 10,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $1,027,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $99.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 22.72%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

