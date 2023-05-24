Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Purchases 25,533 Shares

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 25,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $24,256.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,390.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ BLIN remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Tuesday. 11,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,677. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Bridgeline Digital

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.