BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Down 0.3%

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.23). 21,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 578% from the average session volume of 3,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.50 ($2.23).

Several brokerages recently commented on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.08) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 740 ($9.20) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 551 ($6.85) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 590 ($7.34) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 585 ($7.28) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.59.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

