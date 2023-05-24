Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.9% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,621.94. The stock had a trading volume of 144,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,616.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,358.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

