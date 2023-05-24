Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Booking by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,253,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,210,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $12.61 on Wednesday, reaching $2,624.88. 152,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,347. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,616.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,358.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

