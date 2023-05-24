BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.70 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $312.49 or 0.01153458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.70 billion and approximately $342.26 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,857,957 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,129.6319694. The last known price of BNB is 314.68687221 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1389 active market(s) with $392,280,615.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.