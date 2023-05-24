BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Insider Purchases £13,070 in Stock

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($16.26) per share, for a total transaction of £13,070 ($16,256.22).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,304 ($16.22). 70,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,061. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,162 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,526 ($18.98). The company has a market cap of £633.87 million, a PE ratio of -189.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,350.58.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.50%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

